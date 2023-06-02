Letter: Solar is not free

To the Editor:

New York State has banned gas appliances in most new residential units. Let’s not follow suit.

My old farmhouse may have required 8-10 tons of local coal to get through the winter. Our gas furnace, ditto. To generate electricity which would provide this amount of heat, 2.5-3 times as much fuel consumption required. At $3 per million British Thermal Units for natural gas, my winter electric heating cost will be $1,200 more than my gas furnace. At recent $6/mbtu, $2,400. In the 1990s, I remember $15/mbtu.

Solar is not “free.” Panels/windmills cost four times the capital cost per kilowatt of a gas powered generation plant. There are operating, maintenance and transmission line costs. And renewables are both unreliable and less than 10% of current consumption.

Banning gas is legislative virtue posing: tiny emission reductions at considerable cost. If heating with gas is forbidden, expect major consumer cost-of-living increases.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon