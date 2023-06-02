Letter: American’s biggest concerns

To the Editor:

Four things that most Americans want are abortion, gun control, health care and democracy, according to a recent contributor. Depending on which survey you see, the results are quite different.

Health care, for example, is a concern of every American. How do we pay for more benefits in an era of higher costs for prescriptions, health personnel and medical technology? Canada and Great Britain have had a government-paid health care system in place for decades. For decades, Canadian residents have come to the U.S. to get timely and excellent health care at their own expense. The British health care system is in crisis mode. Health workers are striking. Patients are waiting up to two years to see a doctor. Brits are traveling out of the country for basic health care.

Another shared American priority is gun safety which relates to democracy. The issue is how can people be safer? Taking guns from criminals, prosecuting and jailing offenders, giving police adequate resources, helping the mentally ill and screening illegal immigrants should be first steps. Unfortunately, the Democratic party does not see the value in these commonsense solutions. America, by the way, is a republic and not a democracy. I don’t know a single person who does not want to live in a free country.

Finally, more Americans are favoring abortion. Men and women can and do choose their bodies to have fun. The resulting child is not the problem. Their decisions were the problem.

Susan Brambert Shields

Oswego