Letter: Thankful to all involved

To the Editor:

The United Church of Sandwich would like to thank the community for their support of our April 30 pork chop drive-thru dinner.

We presented to our congregation and the community a “Gift From God” challenge. The challenge was to give away free meals to individuals and families from our community whose needs are greater than ours. Due to much generosity, 102 free tickets were given away. We are very pleased with the results and very thankful to all involved.

A special thank you goes out to Denise Curran and Jeannette Wright. Anna, our Pretty Pink Piglet, was there waving to everyone and making sure that the chops were being cooked to perfection by Ron, Matt and their crew.

Blessings to all and see you again next year.

Pam Nehring

On behalf of the United Church of Sandwich

Sandwich