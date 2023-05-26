Letter: Yay for libraries

To the Editor:

Many of you reading this will be getting ready to pay your first installment of your tax bill this month. On your bill, you’ll see a small portion of your taxes dedicated to your library. I’m here to give a shout-out to the value of my library, the Sandwich Public Library District.

Do you know how your library has changed over the years? Along with the traditional services of book and video checkout, computer availability and adult and youth programming, your library is a community hub for valuable services such as early voting, free notary, vehicle registration, copying and printing services, plastic bag recycling, just to name a few. You can reserve the public meeting room for meetings and spend time in the beautiful social gathering room with a cup of coffee.

Did you know you can download books and audiobooks through the library apps Libby and Axis360 with your library card, along with watching four free movies a month through Kanopy? You can research your family genealogy through Ancestry? All that and more.

Saturday, June 3, will be the kickoff for the Summer Reading Blast Off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, 925 S. Main St. This would be a perfect chance to visit the library with its wonderful staff and check out all that it has to offer for all ages. Another great place to get information is the library website, sandwichpld.org.

I love my library. Hope that you will, too.

Jane Wolf

Sandwich Public Library Board President

Sandwich