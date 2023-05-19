Letter: Performance should be celebrated

To the Editor:

While the school year is winding down, most communities are celebrating people reaching certain mileposts of accomplishments in their lives.

Rightfully so, teachers are celebrated. Pins for 10 years til retirement or more are distributed. Retirees are celebrated by feature articles in the school and local press.

During teacher appreciation week, one milepost is overlooked. In fact, there is no mention of it at all in most places.

To become a teacher usually involves four or more years mastering both a subject area and educational pedagogy on creating an enriched, chaos-free, exciting environment that meets the needs of the students. From the rookie year on, three to five years will be required to achieve mastery of lesson creation for differing individual learning styles, maintaining effective discipline, being flexible to teach multiple subjects in different classrooms.

For doing this satisfactorily, the teacher receives a contract renewal. After two to four cycles, the recognized teacher is silently given tenure.

This is wrong. The teacher has moved from a rookie newbie to a seasoned veteran – a full member of the standing team of dedicated professionals. Schools should make a big deal of reaching this milepost. These all-stars should be given special mention and celebrated for reaching this milepost. Performance recognition could encourage them to stay on their path.

John Brodemus

Oswego