Letter: Betrayed our democracy

To the Editor:

Remember this if you are thinking of voting for Donald Trump in 2024.

He has publicly stated that he always keeps his promises and has publicly vowed to free those imprisoned for their criminal involvement in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol Police and the Capitol if he is again elected president.

Donald Trump betrayed our democracy with his failed coup attempt to overthrow the government. Now he has already forewarned that he would betray our democracy again if elected president by releasing those prisoners, including four Proud Boys members found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

Adolph Hitler also had a failed coup.

P.S. Ban assault weapons now.

John Koomjohn

Oswego