Letters: Drones looked fake

To the Editor:

I’ve watched the drones supposedly attacking the Kremlin today several times.

It reminded me of the first attempts by the Japanese movie industry to produce horrible monsters attacking Japanese shipping, transportation, Tokyo and other large populated areas. If you saw then what I saw, the military jets had what looked like fishing lines holding the jet fighters steady as they shot missiles at the monsters.

It looked fake then, and the drones looked fake now. Did you see any damage to the dome tops of the Kremlin? I didn’t.

Good try, Russia.

George Hayner

Montgomery