Letter: Some have no voice

To the Editor:

The April 20 article about the approval of a solar farm off Beecher Road by the Yorkville aldermen, 4-3 and one abstaining, omitted the reasons for the aldermen not supporting the project.

Apparently, a private entity will build a 5,000-kw farm on an 18.5-acre portion of a 48-acre field requiring annexation approval. The firm will lease the 18.5 acres from the landowners. The remaining land is agricultural. What’s to lose?

The feds will pay 2-1/2¢ per kilowatt-hour generated and the power is to be sold to ComEd. If a private enterprise wishes to risk its capital thusly, why object?

Our zoning laws destroy value – R1 means no additional income from renting unused space, for example. The ability of municipalities to monopolize development via annexation deprives rural areas such improvements. Unincorporated area residents have no voice in these issues.

What reasons for the non-approval votes were there?

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon