Letter: Influx of migrants

To the Editor:

The soon to be ex-mayor of Chicago is whining and crying in the media about the influx of migrants to the city, telling everyone that there are no longer enough resources to handle all these people.

Mayor Lightfoot, now you know how El Paso, Brownsville, Eagle Pass and other Texas towns are also trying to cope. The big difference is that you are dealing with 800 people. Texas towns are dealing with thousands on a weekly basis. What happened to your sanctuary city pronouncements?

When it was one or two migrants you were there hugging the new arrivals. Now [Texas] Gov. Abbott is heartless and mean because he is sending them north. Mayor, tough luck. What do you care? It’s Brandon’s problem now. Maybe he should put the folks on buses and send them to Canada.

I doubt if our neighbors to the north are as benevolent as you and our sanctuary governor Pritzker claim to be.

Don Lass

Oswego