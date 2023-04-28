Letter: Spaghetti dinner fundraiser a huge success

To the Editor:

Boy Scouts of America Troop 40 in Yorkville would like to extend its gratitude to the members of the community and local businesses in helping to make the return of its spaghetti dinner fundraiser a huge success.

In addition to an estimated more than 400 guests in attendance, many local businesses provided donations for raffle baskets. All proceeds will support Troop 40 Scouts to attend summer camp, campouts, equipment and learning activities.

A very hardy thank you to the following for their support: American Legion Post 489 Yorkville, Altitude, Andy Frain Services, Chick-fil-A, Cocina Madre, Circuit Clerk Matthew G. Prochaska, Crusade Burger Bar, Dakotas, Duy’s Shoes, Fox Valley Family YMCA, Foxy’s Ice Cream, Dave’s Meat Market & Smokehouse, Iconic Coffee Shop, Mike and Denise’s, MTH Pumps, Nail Spa 9, NCG Cinema Yorkville, Paisano’s Pizza & Grill, Paradise Car Wash, Parma Pizza Bar, Pepe’s Mexican Restaurants, Planet Pizza, Rambo’s Bar & Grill, Roadhouse 47 Country Bar & Grill Yorkville, Rosati’s, Rowdy’s, Salerno’s Red Hots, Salsa Verde, Silver Dollar Restaurant, Sittin Pretty Grooming, Smokey’s, Southbank Original Barbecue, Sports Clips, Stacy Gruca Photography, Starfish Animal Rescue, Sweet Temptation Dessert Co., Sugar Grove Family Fun Center, Suzy’s Bar & Grill, TC’s Liquors, Treasure Breads, The Chocolate Shoppe, The Ice Cream Place, The Olive Gallery, The Popcorn Shop, Viva LaFunny.

Communitywide support of the return of Troop 40′s popular spaghetti dinner fundraiser exceeded all of our expectations. Thank you to everyone for helping to make the Scouting program in Yorkville even stronger.

Gary Golinski

Scoutmaster, BSA Troop 40

Yorkville