Letter: Enrollment in public schools is dropping

To the Editor:

A recent Forum letter questioning the GOP was so full of untruths and Democratic platitudes that it’s impossible to respond to them all in 250 words. One comment made was that parents who don’t like what’s happening in public schools should home-school their children rather than push for change. The numbers are showing this already happening. Enrollment in public schools is dropping while enrollment in private schools, and the number of parents home-schooling is increasing.

The one good thing that came out of remote learning during the pandemic was parents being able to see what was being taught in classrooms. The Boston first grade teacher telling students that when they’re born, doctors just “guess” if they’re a boy or girl, and sometimes they guess wrong. And the third grade teacher from California who said the American flag made her uncomfortable so she removed it and put up a gay pride flag to pledge allegiance to.

There are any number of reasons why there is such a shortage of teachers right now, and a few ex-teachers I’ve spoken to cite the woke ideology they were being forced to promote as a reason to leave the profession.

Since liberals feel they have all the answers for how children should be taught in public schools, why don’t they pass school voucher legislation like several other states have done? That way parents can direct their taxes to the type of education that they feel is best for their children.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego