Letter: Finding joy

To the Editor:

Yes, spring finally came. Did it not seem to you that everything seemed to blossom overnight? Suddenly so many flowers. I couldn’t resist writing about them.

Those beautiful trees (such as magnolia) literally burst forth with blossoms. In one yard, we saw a perfectly shaped pear tree filled with blossoms. I spoke with people who had mowed the lawn only to have it need mowing again. Returning from Yorkville, we did see a large rig about to put discs into the ground.

By now you may have seen more shorts have come out of drawer. Also, we heard a neighbor shooting baskets.

Of course, dealing with damage from the hail was a big negative, but hopefully dealt with.

May you find real joy in this new season.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich