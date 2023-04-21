Letter: Come celebrate National Library Week

To the Editor:

The Yorkville Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all we have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books to audiobooks and eBooks. But there’s much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together through book clubs, story times, crafting classes, lectures and more. The Yorkville Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources, including a Library of Things, laptops and hotspots for checkout and STEM kits.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, computer classes, chair yoga and more.

The Yorkville Public Library is participating with 17 area libraries in the Library Road Trip for the month of April. Visit the library and pick up your Library Road Trip passport. Get your passport stamped at each location for a chance to win a grand prize basket highlighting your community.

If you haven’t checked out the Yorkville Public Library lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by to celebrate with us during National Library Week, April 23-29. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest and the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek to join the online celebration.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. For information, visit yorkville.lib.il.us.

Shelley Augustine

Yorkville Public Library library director

Yorkville