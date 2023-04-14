Letter: Support Oswegoland Senior and Community Center

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Oswego Fire Protection District Board for figuring out what taxpayers needed to know before passing the bond that benefits us all.

I’m wondering if a similar idea could work for Oswegoland Senior and Community Center. I’m not on any board or in charge of anything, but if we put our heads together for ideas for the money to install a much-needed elevator and highly serviceable kitchen for Upper Crust meals like we had at old Traughber Junior HIgh and our first home at Good Shepherd Church, we could regain our first-class renown by modeling after the fire department’s success. Maybe a bond isn’t possible for us, but Oswegoland, your input could be the difference to make this dream into a reality.

Playing games, exercising our minds and bodies, and meeting new friends are available at the Senior Center and are necessary for thriving minds, hearts and bodies. Maybe you’re not 60 years old yet, but someday you will be. Why not invest in your future now?

We miss the amenities we had at Traughber Junior High, but I believe we can have an even better facility if we work at it together. OSCC needs your ideas, your participation and, I might add, your dollars.

Please join us at the new home of Oswegoland Senior & Community Center at the old Oswego Police Department, 3525 Route 34, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out what appeals to you in the monthly OSCC newsletter at oswegoseniorcenter.org or info@oswegoseniorcenter.org, or call 630-554-5602.

Judy Siedlecki

Oswego