To the Editor:

I would like to congratulate Russell “Rusty” Corneils on being elected Yorkville’s Ward 4 Alderman. I wish him success and offer my support.

I would like to thank my husband, friends, neighbors and the residents of Ward 4 for your support and encouragement. We live in a great community, your ideas and opinions will only make it better. Stay informed and let your voice be heard.

Maryalice Lundquist

Yorkville