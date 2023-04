To the Editor:

We would like to thank all of our supporters who got out and voted for us to retain our positions as trustees on the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District board.

We will continue to work hard to maintain financial stability and integrity for the department now and in the future. We appreciate your trust in us.

Jeff Farren

Gary Schlepp

Marty Schwartz

Ken Johnson

BKFD Trustees

Yorkville