Letter: The wonderland we call Illinois

To the Editor:

The highest combined federal and state taxation rates belong to all of us, the citizens of Illinois. Yes, the average $10,000 federal and state taxes combined are highest here. More than New York, New Jersey and California. Now, combine that with the $3.70 cents per gallon gasoline price tag, the big man in Springfield is really looking out for average citizens.

All of this in the wonderland we call Illinois. The Democratic stranglehold on our state legislature goes on year after year unchecked. Voters in the Land of Lincoln get exactly what they ask for. Oh sure, the few Republicans at large, who cannot escape, are doomed to follow the forever rising tax policies proclaimed by the big man downstate have little to say, only lip service.

Keep voting the same way thinking things will change, it’s the definition of insanity.

Don Lass

Oswego