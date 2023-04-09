Letter: Local government rights

To the Editor:

It never ceases to amaze me how the first thing out of a Democrat’s mouth when confronted by someone with a viewpoint that is contrary to their left-wing ideals is that the person is either a racist or fascist. Never mind the facts.

For years, Democratic strongholds have been banning books such as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Diary of Anne Frank,” and a number of Dr. Seuss childhood classics. Yet when conservatives try to ensure that books in public school libraries are age appropriate, they’re compared to book burning Nazis. Gov. DeSantis in Florida was derided as a fascist by Democrats for removing a book from elementary school libraries that included graphic pictures of how gay and lesbian lovers can sexually pleasure each other.

An article in a recent edition of this publication covered the Illinois House bill prohibiting book bans. I agree that books should never be burned or banned outright, but this bill prohibits public and school libraries from receiving state grants unless they abide by the state’s strict rules. Illinois is not a one-size-fits-all state, and what urban progressives deem to be appropriate is not always going to line up with the values in conservative counties. That’s why we have local governments and school boards. Democrats taking away the rights of parental groups and local governments to determine what is age appropriate in their school libraries? That is what’s approaching centralized, fascist rule.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego