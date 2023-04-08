Letter: What happend to the GOP?

To the Editor:

What happened to the Republican Party? Attacking women’s rights, civil rights, voting rights, etc. ... and now they’re attacking teachers, schools and libraries.

When Rosa Parks died, George W. Bush ordered all American flags to be flown at half staff. Now, Republicans are removing Rosa Parks books from schools and libraries. Not just Rosa Parks books, but any book they feel threatened by from blacks, gays, transgenders and, believe it or not, sexual education. These are Taliban and autocratic policies the Republican Party now embraces. Policies to hurt more Americans is the new Republican platform, not passing bills to help the middle class with health care, inflation and other important issues.

Republican politicians need to stay out of libraries and schools and let the teachers do the job they were taught and studied for. If you don’t like the way public schools teach, then home-school your child. History and teaching our children is much more important than any Congress trying to be a teacher or a doctor. Take your political theater into your own home and home-school your child the way you want and leave the teachers and librarians alone.

Republicans say they want less government but want to tell your child’s teacher how to teach or tell a doctor what he can do. Republican policies have hurt and killed too many Americans. America must stop them from killing important history and the teachings of our children. Please vote for our children’s future.

Randy Moore

Oswego