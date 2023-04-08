Letter: Expel Putin and the Russians

To the Editor:

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is over one year old. Russia is still a member of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly. Ukraine is a member of the UN General Assembly, too. Putin is now threatening to place tactical nuclear weapons on the Belarus border with Ukraine. These will be battlefield nuclear weapons.

Back in November of 1939, Russia (a member of the League of Nations) invaded another League member, Finland. On Dec. 14, 1939, the league expelled Russia. league members were not to invade other League members.

Putin and some of his troops are now (in 2023) guilty of war crimes. He is also threatening to use battlefield nuclear weapons against the Ukrainian people and their military. Why not take the lesson from the league and expel both Putin and the Russians from the UN? Maybe he’ll learn a lesson or two.

George Hayner

Montgomery