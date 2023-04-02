Letter: Keep current trustees

To the Editor:

On April 4, the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District five-member board, will be elected for the first time in the history of the fire district. Four of the current trustees are running to retain their positions: Ken Johnson, Jeff Farren, Dr. Gary Schlapp, and Marty Schwartz.

I have lived in Yorkville the majority of my life, served with the BKFPD for 31 years, leaving with the rank of assistant chief. I followed my father and a brother who also served on the BKFPD, so have been associated with the Fire District for a great portion of my life.

I have watched the BKFPD grow significantly along with the city and surrounding community. The trustees of the BKFPD have always provided the community they serve with the most advanced firefighting and emergency medical equipment, as well as highly trained personnel. They have done this using a sound financial plan.

I have personally known three of the present Board members, Ken Johnson, Dr. Gary Schlapp and Jeff Farren, for close to 50 years.

The present trustees have always had only the best interest of the fire district in mind, have been dedicated to providing the best possible fire and medical coverage, while always being mindful to work within the tax dollars that have been provided to them.

I would ask you to please vote on April 4 to retain Ken Johnson, Jeff Farren, Dr. Gary Schlapp and Marty Schwartz as your Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Trustees.

Jack Price

Yorkville