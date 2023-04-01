Letter: An excellent choice

To the Editor:

I’m hoping you will join me in supporting Darren Crawford for Y115 school board trustee. I worked with him on the Yorkville Library Board for many years. He helps to keep the library programs relevant and to help the director keep the library budget in check. He has been the president of the board for about four years.

As a scientist working at Fermilab, I am certain he can help promote STEM programming in the school district. As a conservative, he can help the board be responsible to the parents and votes to keep the district on budget.

Darren would be an excellent choice to represent the citizens of the Yorkville School District.

Russell Walter

Yorkville