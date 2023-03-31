Letter: Retain current BKFD trustees

To the Editor:

Residents of the Bristol-Kendall Fire District will soon be able to vote for district trustees for the first time. Previously, the trustees were appointed by the Kendall County Board. Giving taxpayers a say in who will lead any taxing district is a fine thing. However, I think the County Board made some worthy appointments in the current trustees.

Four of them are running to retain their positions – Jeff Farren (my husband), Ken Johnson, Gary Schlapp and Marty Schwartz. All four have experience in business and on other community or professional boards. They understand budgeting and working cooperatively as a board.

Trustees aren’t the ones who respond when there’s a fire or ambulance call. Their job is ensuring there are well-trained, well-equipped firefighters and EMTs to provide the best possible service in your emergency. Current trustees have done this very well. Bristol-Kendall Fire District has a great staff that has proven its skill and dedication.

Fire district trustees walk a fine line between providing the best possible resources without overburdening district taxpayers. Current trustees have done this well, providing excellent staff as the district grows while maintaining the tax rate.

These men understand they sometimes have to make difficult decisions and take action that they know is correct, even though it may be unpopular.

I believe it’s in the best interest of the district to vote for Jeff Farren, Ken Johnson, Gary Schlapp and Marty Schwartz as Bristol-Kendall Fire District trustees.

Kathy Farren

Yorkville