Letter: Why not basketball?

To the Editor:

Another high school basketball season, boys and girls, and the semifinals for both tournaments are not being televised. Yes, via convoluted computer streaming, I suppose you could watch any of the games. My question is why haven’t any stations and any sponsors stepped up and put the games on a regular station?

Now I realize that not everyone cares. There are a lot of us however who really enjoy watching the kids play. No one is playing for money or to get themselves on a college transfer protocol listing. Many won’t even play ball in college, but to families, friends, classmates and people such as I, it is great entertainment. The high school football games are aired, why not basketball?

Years ago, an insurance company sponsored broadcasts. Today, we obviously cannot find a taker to back the TV production. It’s too bad that this activity in the state that coined the term “March Madness” goes begging. I keep hoping that this may turn around in the future. I doubt it, but one can hope.

Don Lass

Oswego