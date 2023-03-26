Letter: It takes a village to raise a child

To the Editor:

I am submitting this letter in support of Dr. Amy Murillo, Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone and Jared Ploger as candidates for the SD308 School Board election. All four candidates have my vote because I know they are committed to protecting students’ rights, the Dual Language program and needs while balancing the rights of the students’ parents.

This slate of candidates combines a true understanding of school board funding intricacies and experience with the challenges of teaching in today’s environment. Also, they are all fellow county taxpayers who want the most return on their investment in our schools. They also believe in the philosophy that it takes a village to raise a child.

I feel that Dr. Amy Murillo, Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone and Jared Ploger offer our school district the brightest and most promising future, which is why I will be voting for them on April 4.

Elizabeth Gutenkauf

Oswego