Letter: Vote to retain trustees

To the Editor:

I will be voting to retain Farren, Schlapp, Schwartz and Johnson on the board of trustees for the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District.

As the mother of an adult congenital heart son who is immunocompromised, I have seen firsthand the skill, commitment and professionalism of the emergency medical team that responded to my son after he suffered a stroke and was unconscious on my kitchen floor. I know that the current fire board trustees made every effort to keep my son safe during the pandemic when they supported Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate and testing policy.

For those of us who have experienced life-threatening medical emergencies, it is of vital importance to know that the board of trustees is making decisions that support the patients and their health needs and not the political agendas of a few.

Please support lifelong residents Jeff Farren, Gary Schlapp, Martin Schartz and Ken Johnson at the polls.

Barb Johnson

Yorkville