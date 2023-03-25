Letter: Stand up to all bullies

To the Editor:

Like me, I’m sure most of you have come across bullies at some time in your life. It may have been at school, in your neighborhoods or playing organized sports.

Just two days ago, the governor of Florida stated that the war in Ukraine is not vital to us. In case he doesn’t realize it, Russia has been bullying its neighbors and many NATO allies for years. Governor, this includes us.

The downing of our expensive drone in international airspace over the Black Sea is the latest act. Our navy, too, has been subjected to many incidents of threatening behavior by the Russians.

Wake up, governor, and watch the national news at 5:30. It’s not fake news. The attack on Ukraine is vital to all the worlds’ countries striving to live as free people. We must stand up to all bullies.

George Hayner

Montgomery