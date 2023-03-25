Letter: Both will serve the district well

To the Editor:

As a mother and grandmother of students in the Plainfield School District 202 for over 40 years, I have enjoyed seeing my children and grandchildren benefit from a good education.

I want to keep that quality in our schools here, so I do my homework on candidates and vote in school board elections. This time, I will vote for Savena Joyner, who is an experienced teacher, and Heather Roach, who is currently serving on the Plainfield School District 202 board and is running for reelection. I believe both will serve the residents, students and taxpayers of our district well. Please vote for Savena and Heather in the April 4 election.

Priscilla Gruber

Plainfield