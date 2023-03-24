Letter: Someone who is committed

To the Editor:

What makes a good alderman or alderwoman?

Would you want someone with experience in or a willingness to learn about the construction and funding of buildings, roads and sidewalks, as they support a good urban plan?

Would you want someone who has management skills and has already won respect for his professional skills with his peers in promoting a good business environment in the community?

Would you want someone who is committed to answering the phone and listening to constituents, who has working contact numbers?

Would you want someone with traditional values, someone who wants to promote decency and keep crime low in Sandwich?

The residential citizens of Ward 2 in Sandwich will have all those qualities when they vote for Adam Arnett for alderman. You’ve got what you want. Go for it April 4.

Elsie Campbell Morrissey

Sandwich