Letter: No time for the learning curve

To the Editor:

Too often these days, the moment a problem presents itself, it quickly devolves into a blame game while the problem gets left unresolved.

I am endorsing Dr. Amy Murillo, Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone and Jared Ploger for [District 308] school board, who have the most experience and expertise to support the teachers, students and parents involved with these schools.

This board needs to have members who can provide solutions for the real problems that a school district is faced with. It requires board members who can be fiscally responsible for the entire district and also the educational background to not just support but set the right expectations for our teachers so our children can succeed. There is no time for the learning curve that others would have to go through and certainly no time for misguided blame.

I grew up here and, as a parent with four kids in the district, I am confident that the teachers, administrators, tech support, food services, health services, groundskeepers to custodians, teachers aides and bus drivers are putting in the hard work necessary to educate our kids at every level. These last three years have been draining to say the least and we should expect our school board members to be helping with that hard work. While the problems we’re faced with may not get immediately solved, we need to vote for the candidates best equipped to face them.

Gary Schaefer

Montgomery