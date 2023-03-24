Letter: Make your voices heard

To the Editor:

As someone who has lived in Oswego for over 30 years, I want to urge you to make your voices heard in the April 4 Oswego School District 308 school board elections. Many national issues surface in our local communities, and you have a clear choice this election to vote for four highly qualified, ethical and child-focused individuals: Jared Ploger is running for an expired two-year term and Dominick Cirone, Dr. Amy Murillo and Mary Wenmouth are running for full four-year terms.

If you would like to get an in-depth understanding about these candidates so you can make the most informed decision and also to urge those in your support networks to get out and vote, go to the Aurora League of Women Voters website and reference a forum which was held Tuesday, March 7. This might energize you to know that there are thoughtful people interested in attempting to safeguard the rights for our children to be exposed to age-appropriate information with the greatest diversity possible.

If you sometimes feel that your vote doesn’t make a difference, please note that most do not make the effort in this kind of election to make the time to vote and therefore, you can make a significant difference this time.

Chuck Lederman

Oswego