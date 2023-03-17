Letter: Brightest and most promising future

To the Editor:

I am submitting this letter in support of Dr. Amy Murillo, Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone and Jared Ploger as candidates for the SD308 School Board election. All four candidates have my vote because I know they are committed to protecting students’ rights and needs while balancing the rights and needs of their parents and balancing the interests of taxpayers.

This slate of candidates combines a true understanding of school board funding intricacies, experience with the challenges of teaching in today’s environment, and they are all fellow taxpayers who also want the most return on their investment in our schools.

Without a doubt, these four candidates prioritize academic excellence as well as promote an inclusive and welcoming environment for all. I feel that Dr. Amy Murillo, Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone and Jared Ploger offer our school district the brightest and most promising future, which is why I will vote for them on April 4.

Michelle Cashman

Aurora