Letter: Current system is not sustainable

To the Editor:

A Feb. 23 Forum letter clearly demonstrated the Biden philosophy that if you repeat lies enough times, hopefully people will start to believe them. The most consistently mentioned lie is that Republicans plan to do away with Social Security and Medicare.

According to the 2022 Social Security Trustee Report, Social Security will only be able to cover 77% of its liabilities starting in 2034 if no changes are made. When contributing to Social Security, you’re not putting your contributions into an individual account like your 401(k) or IRA. Just as those of us currently collecting Social Security funded the benefit for recipients during our working lives, current employees are funding the benefit for current recipients.

The average life expectancy of a 65-year-old in 1940 (when monthly Social Security checks started) was 12.7 years, while in 2016 it had increased to 19.4 years. In 1960, there were 5.1 workers contributing to Social Security for every recipient, while in 2022 that number has dropped to 2.8 workers per recipient.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that the current system is not sustainable. Changes have been proposed by Republicans, such as small increases in contributions, delayed age for collecting benefits, increasing income level for which contributions can be taken, etc. None of which will impact the benefit of current recipients, but rather ensure the program’s financial future.

But the Democratic solution seems to be ignore the problem, blame the Republicans, and then raise taxes.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego