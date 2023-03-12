Letter: Confident in their ability

To the Editor:

After attending quite a few meet-and-greet events, I am confidently supporting Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone, Dr. Amy Murillo and Jared Ploger in the April 4 SD308 School Board Election.

These four candidates have actual plans to move our schools in a direction that embrace the needs of all students, while balancing the interests of the taxpayers. I am confident in their ability to provide our district with the leadership it needs. This slate of candidates understands the needs of students, teachers and administrators, as well as the responsibilities of fund management.

Please join me in supporting candidates Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone, Dr. Amy Murillo and Jared Ploger in the April 4 SD308 School Board election.

Susan Gaston

Aurora