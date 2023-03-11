Letter: What a song

To the Editor:

In many of our churches, the last Sunday in February was the last during Black History Month. It became the occasion for wonderful use of spirituals. Only of late have I come to realize the depth of meaning in the spiritual I now see it as a means of communication at a time when slaves were kept illiterate, always lifting up hope for a time beyond the trials of slavery and later Jim Crow.

This excerpt illustrates the point. “Oh, I have sorrow and I have woe and I have heartache here below. But while God leads me, I’ll never fear.” The meaning and use of the African American spiritual is well worth giving it full attention

Available to many is the PBS program “Great Performances.” I’m pretty sure the fine program, “The Magic of Spirituals” (a 1990 performance at Carnegie Hall) is available.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich