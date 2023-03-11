Letter: Offer brightest future

To the Editor:

I am submitting this letter supporting Dr. Amy Murillo, Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone and Jared Ploger as candidates for the SD308 School Board election. All four candidates have my vote because they are committed to protecting students’ rights and needs while balancing the rights and needs of their parents and the interests of taxpayers.

This slate of candidates combines an accurate understanding of school board funding intricacies and experience with the challenges of teaching in today’s environment, and they are all fellow taxpayers who also want the most return on their investment in our schools.

I feel that Dr. Amy Murillo, Mary Jo Wenmouth, Dominick Cirone and Jared Ploger offer our school district the brightest and most promising future, which is why I will vote for them on April 4.

Meta Mueller

Aurora