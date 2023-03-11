Letter: Help is available

To the Editor:

When I was growing up in the 1950s, my mom was a single parent raising my three older brothers and me on a low-paid job and no food assistance. I remember when I was 6 years old leaving food on my plate each night that she would finish, my uneaten food being her only dinner. She made sure us kids ate before her first mouthful, and I want to cry thinking of how it had to break her heart feeling so helpless not able to put enough food on the table.

Now I could cry for the parents who were just beginning to feel some food security through a too short-lived increase in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), a federal program providing people on low income with financial assistance to purchase food, having the increase ripped away reducing their food assistance by an average of $95-plus a month starting this month while food costs are greater than they were a year ago.

How heartless I feel the GOP currently in charge of the House of Representatives in Congress are as they engage in hunting down Hunter [Biden]’s laptop instead of extending the SNAP food increase. For what gain? Will Hunter’s laptop put food in their constituents’ mouths?

Help is available; there are people who care. Check out the Kiwanis food pantry at Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St., or Kendall County Democratic Headquarters, 10 S. Main St., Oswego. Leave a note with a contact number if what you need isn’t there.

Judy Siedlecki

Oswego