Letter: Support freedom of expression

To the Editor:

Some of the public has shown a dislike of drag shows and want laws to stop them. It is apparent there are also many people with different opinions who attend them and do support them.

As Americans, we should support freedom of expression for them as we would for any other group. Are we to put laws in place for groups we don’t approve of if it doesn’t match our standards? Keep in mind there are many groups we might find fault with for one reason or another. Political parties are freedom of expression. Should we disallow them?

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich