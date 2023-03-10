Letter: Support artistic freedom

To the Editor:

My friends and I attended Illustrations Drag Show at the Sandwich Opera House. Congratulations to the Sandwich Opera House on providing terrific entertainment. Sandwich Opera House is appreciating the need to support freedom of expression and inviting new art forms.

A performance is the result of an artist’s hard work with a multitude of decisions by each individual artist to formulate their creation. Sandwich Opera House was sophisticated enough to manage a performance (creation of art) by ensuring audience participation and the artist’s ability to earn money and respect.

When audience members go to the stage edge, an artist can decide to step away, step forward and/or include the audience member in their creation of art and presentation. That is the artist’s decision. It is important art patron and communities support the artist’s freedom, decisions and control of their art and their performance, including their ability to make a living.

The Illustrations brought attention to Sandwich Opera House’s ability to deliver energetic entertainment for the audience as well as the artist. The audience was introduced to additional shows being offered this season by Sandwich Opera House.

The next immersive and participation show will be better as Sandwich Opera House supports the artist’s decision-making process and does not remove the artist’s control of the outcome of the performance. Our Founding Fathers’ true intent of freedom of speech included artists’ expression. I hope Sandwich Opera House continues to provide unique immersive experiences, which are positive for the audience and the artists.

D.M. Studler

Yorkville