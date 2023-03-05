Letter: Unfortunate letter

To the Editor:

A rather unfortunate letter appeared in this forum in the Feb. 23 issue.

I talk to left-wingers on a near daily basis on a computer forum. This letter was an exact duplicate of the nonsense that pervades that forum. The primary problem is that these people do not bother to do any research on their own; if CNN didn’t say anything about it, they know nothing about it.

They remind me of a quote from Ronald Reagan: “It’s not that liberals are ignorant, it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” And here is a quote from me for those of you that don’t bother to do any research: Involuntary lack of knowledge is ignorance. Voluntary lack of knowledge is stupidity.

Charles Christensen

Oswego