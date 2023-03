To the Editor:

In case you missed the Feb. 23 U.N. General Assembly vote to have Russia withdraw from the Ukraine, the vote was 141 yes, 7 no, and 32 abstaining. The no voters were Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Syria, Russia, Mali and Nicaragua.

China and India were two abstaining. I do not think you want the other 30.

It appears that Russia’s unlawful war will drag on into a second year. How will they ever pay for all the destruction and murders they have wrought?

George Hayner

Montgomery