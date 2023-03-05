Letter: Accept the responsibility

To the Editor:

Pete Buttigieg finally visited Palestine, Ohio, three weeks after the train derailment and environmental chaos that it caused. Pete immediately blamed Trump and the deregulation that Trump loosed on the railroads as the real cause of the accident.

Really Pete? Joe Biden and you have been in charge for over two years. If Trump’s change in regulation was the problem, why didn’t you as the head of the transportation agency, reinforce the regulations and prevent this accident that you blamed on the previous administration?

Why, the answer is simple. You are the incompetent one in a role that should have been given to someone who could have taken action instead of taking family leave and hiding for almost a month. You’re a joke who isn’t smart enough to be a dog catcher. Accept the responsibility and blame. Don’t look for another scapegoat.

Don Lass

Oswego