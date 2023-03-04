Letter: Toys For Tots thanks

To the Editor:

The DeKalb County Marine Corps League wants to say thank you to all of you who helped those less fortunate by assisting us again with our Toys For Tots program for the 2022 year. You helped so many families and children.

The Plano BP on Route 34 and Hale Street was one of our locations in the collection process. Their Donut Emporium used a donut tree to collect donations to a great success. Manager Abbie Luecht and her elves, Tim Woolsey, Suzanne Hill, Heidi Burton, Tammie Larson and Autumn Beyer to name a few, did a fantastic job. A big thank you to them and their customers.

We would like to thank this newspaper for all of its assistance in letting you know when and where to donate and/or pick up the toys.

James Hill

DeKalb County Marines

Plano