Letter: Kumla Supper thanks

To the Editor:

Fern Dell Historic Association would like to thank all who participated in our return Kumla Supper. After two years of drive-in only, we were happy to see old friends in person.

Thanks to all the helpers. This includes several FFA members, Helmar Youth Group members and several Newark Boy Scouts. Also helping are our faithful supporters who serve food, cook, make cakes and clean up.

Thanks also to the Newark Fire Department and firemen who allow us to use their facilities and move tables and chairs for us. We could not do this without all the community support. Several local businesses also donate funds or product for this event.

Our roof fund is growing, and we appreciate all the support.

Marilynn Thompson

On behalf of the Fern Dell Historic Association

Newark