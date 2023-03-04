Letter: A country in trouble

To the Editor:

Are mass shootings the result of gun laws that are too lax? Keep in mind that guns have been around for years without issue. And, many cities that have strict gun laws still have frequent shootings.

My opinion is that restricting gun sales won’t stop the violence. And it won’t address the real problems.

The real problems are depression, hopelessness, frustration, bullying, broken families, lack of faith. The list is long.

These problems, and gun violence, are symptoms of a country in trouble.

Whether you want to admit it or not, the foundation of this country was based largely on Christian principles. In turn, God blessed this country.

Unfortunately, this country is moving away from those principles, and we are paying the price. We used to allow prayer and Bibles into schools. Those days are gone.

Prayers used to be allowed in school and professional sports, but now they are frowned upon or prohibited. However, recently an NFL player was seriously injured during a game. Immediately after the injury, many players, coaches and sports announcers were publicly praying for the injured player. I guess it’s OK to pray to God when you want something, but it’s not OK to praise Him before the game.

Getting back to the problem of mass shootings: Part of the solution is to bring God’s teachings back to our youth. Attend a Bible-based church. Start reading the Bible yourself. This idea will not resolve all the problems, but it’s a good start.

Bob Lee

Millbrook