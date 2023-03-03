Letter: Improvement over current practice?

To the Editor:

The $32 million public works building for Yorkville (Feb. 2 issue) bothers this subscriber. Public expenditures should be shown to be an improvement over current practice, preferably tangibly.

Location: 12 acres costing over $100,000 per acre? A total of maybe $32 million? My steel mill employers required me to “justify” similar proposals by proving labor/material savings such that a project would pay back its cost in four years. This was because we valued working capital at 10%-15% “interest”/year and corporate state/federal taxes at 40%. The investors pay maybe 40% as federal and state income taxes. The 25% return thus equates to a 6% to 8% return to reward risk and loss of use of capital.

By contrast, issuing untaxed municipal bonds at 6%, say, diverts capital from high rates of return to projects with low (or even negative) returns. In Yorkville’s case, a $32 million, a 6%, 30-year bond will require $300,000/year to pay off. What tangible savings can be used to pay this, or is it basically a $100/year per resident additional property tax?

If voters would elect candidates who examine public expenses as the private sector must, maybe we could avoid Kendall County “Kremlin” government centers; dozens of unfrequented parks, preserves, etc.; and school artificial turf football fields.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon