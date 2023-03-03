Letter: Future is bright

To the Editor:

I’m Village President Troy Parlier and am asking for your vote Feb. 28 and again April 4 for a second term in office. It’s been my honor and privilege serving the residents of Oswego these past four years. Our future is very bright and we’re just getting started.

Our village financial picture has never looked better. During my four-year term, we have effectively managed our budget, eliminated wasteful spending and delivered a surplus each year. The village treasury, the General Fund, has reached a historic high. This will ensure financial stability for years to come.

We’ve accomplished a lot together – all without increasing taxes or creating additional long-term debt. I’ve kept my campaign promises to the community and look forward to our future together for four more years.

Troy Parlier

Oswego