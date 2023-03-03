Letter: Attempt to cause diversion

To the Editor:

A Feb. 2 letter writer states that complainers should know that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a U.S. attorney to the Hunter Biden laptop case and that should be sufficient. He states, “Let the chips fall where they may.”

Having previously expressed his experience in intelligence in the military and civilian government, I would think he would be more concerned of FBI and AG judicial actions that kept the media from exposing Hunter’s laptop and the information it contained for over two years. The existence of the laptop and the information on it could have affected the 2020 election and possibly could affect our national security.

In a previous letter, I presented Webster’s definition: Fascism is where one person or group has total control, and asked doesn’t that resemble our federal government where the Democratic Party had majorities in both legislative bodies and the presidency for the past two years? Government action on laws and policies were continually enacted without involving members of the other party or independents.

The writer asked wouldn’t that, “warped logic,” hold true if the Republicans are in control? My answer is yes, if they acted without including members of other parties and independents in discussion and formulating laws and policies. Twisting the definition of fascism to be “warped logic” is just an attempt to cause diversion from what has been happening.

Leland H. Hoffer

Oswego