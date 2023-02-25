Letter: Time for a different approach

To the Editor:

If we really want to make a difference, it’s time to focus on the people and not the tools.

Anyone convicted of a firearm felony should be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison. This would be non-negotiable and could not be reduced in any way.

Current firearm laws must be enforced. Too many times we see bad things happen after existing laws were not followed. Highland Park, Pratt-Aurora and Michigan State could have all been prevented.

Stop sensationalizing crazy people doing bad things. Apparently too many people in our society have become unstable. Make it illegal for all news media outlets (TV, newspapers, social media) from reporting details of any human killing event(s), no matter what weapon was used (knives, bats, vehicles, firearms). Mentally ill people seem to thrive on the sensationalism. The names and pictures of the offender or victims should not be allowed. The news media outlets hype up the tragic situations that only empower people who are already unstable. Provide mental health services instead.

I know this goes against the 1st Amendment (and I support the Constitution), but as we’ve heard over and over again - it’s just “common sense, If we can only save one life.”

Time to do things that will really matter. These three items will do more to reduce crime than any of the proposed items politicians have been touting. Remember, insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.

Doug Gibbs

Sheridan