Letter: Supporting our amazing first responders

To the Editor:

In response to a letter written about my involvement with the Friends of Oswego Fire organization, the effort I volunteered for was to help the community pass a referendum to raise funds for improved ambulance service and a better-equipped fire department due to growth in our community. I was honored to be asked by the fire district to help with this effort and work with the amazing people who show up when we call 911 due to a fire, medical emergency or accident.

There were other amazing volunteers that I worked with. We are blessed to have tremendously talented firefighters who are devoted to the well-being of our community. I was paid nothing for my time, and no one in my family or business works for the fire department, and the funding received was all from voluntary donations. The money collected and I donated was strictly for items such as signs and door hangers.

I was humbled to volunteer to support our amazing first responders as I learned a lot about the department since I had no experience with it before this campaign.

I have no idea what the letter writer means by my “best hypocrisy” in volunteering to support our community. I would encourage her to donate her time to help make our community a better place. I am confident she will do an amazing job to help our local agencies and see the pride our firefighters take in being there for us every day.

David Edelman

Oswego